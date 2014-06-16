CATALOGUE #009: M.O – “Dance on my Own”

M.O are the hottest girl-group right now – they’ve worked with Loadstar and Bless Beats, featured on tracks with Gorgon City, and received props from all the important people at Radio 1.

The critics say: “They could be the first decent British female R&B group” – The Guardian

Videos by VICE

M.O have been on our radar for a moment – we premiered “On Ya” back in October and have been collectively raiding our parents houses in search of All Saints CDs ever since. Their new track, “Dance on my Own”, has us yearning to delve even deeper; it samples classic UK garage cut “Flowers” which is one of the best things to ever be broadcast into our ears.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.