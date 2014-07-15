Catalogue #011: Benny Page – “Champion Sound”

Benny Page is an artist who is signed to Shy FX’s legendary Digital Soundboy label. He has remixed people like Snoop Lion, Nas, Jessie J and Tinie Tempah. Benny recently spent time in Jamaica discovering first hand the famous rhythms and basslines of the island that are so key to his music.

The critics say: “This tune is massive!” – BBC Radio One

Fresh from headlining a venue in Glastonbury called The Cave, Benny Page is back with brand new single “Champion Sound” which, if we’re being honest, is a pretty accurate title. The track melds together the best bits of dancehall, reggae, breakbeat, and drum and bass and features dancehall legend Assasin on vocals. They better play this at Carnival or we’ll kick off. The video also features the cutest kids in the world.

