Catalogue #013: Sinead Harnett – “No Other Way” (Bearcubs Remix)

Sinead cut her teeth with the then nascent electronic producers Rudimental and Disclosure, co-concocting the melodies for tracks such as “What’s In Your Head” and Rudimental’s “Baby”. Now she’s 2-stepping out of the strobe-lit shadows of her vocal appearances with her new EP N.O.W (Released August 31 on 333 Records). We’ve got a Bearcubs remix of her single “No Other Way” below.

The critics say: “Combines the best of Britain’s electronic producers with huge soul vocals” – Mixmag

“No Other Way” showcases silken vocal melodies, while rising UK producer Bearcubs proffers a plush mosaic of organic instrumentation and syncopated synth sounds. Highly textured and intricately carved, you can easily imagine “No Other Way” rubbing tanned shoulders with Jamie XX and Caribou’s most recent offerings.