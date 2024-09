Tkay Maidza is an 18-year-old, born in Zimbabwe and raised in Australia, who makes rap music that slaps you around the face. “Finish Them” – which has been given a facelift by Bok Bok – sounds like the sort of thing we all sort of hoped Azealia Banks would be before she based her career on verbally abusing people via Twitter instead of making anything else as repeatedly listenable as “212”.