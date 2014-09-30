Catalogue #019: Wayward – “Belize”

Wayward are a new electronic duo from Leeds via London, who made their name with breakthrough single “Love Jones’” on Aesop at the end of 2013, and have been effortlessly permeating the realms of sun-bleached house music ever since.

This track “Belize” has managed to rack up almost 200,000 plays on Soundcloud, with the kind of spiritual warmth and soulful female vocals you’d expect from classic deep house, but flipped into the here and now using mesmerising vocal loops and rich piano melodies. Officially, the track is a b-side to their recent Black Butter released single “Speak On It” but, thanks to its widespread popularity online, it now has a video.

From the premiere above you can see the boys have decided to visually capture it by tugging on the emotions of a jet-setting summer: from the adventure of travelling to the thrill of new places, and the eventual pangs of having to leave.

You Need To Hear This Catalogue brings you the world premiere of a new song or video every Monday.