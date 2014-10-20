Catalogue #022: Sneakbo – “Right Here” (Feat Krept and Konan)

Sneakbo, despite being in his early twenties, has had a number one record (in the independent charts), clocked in over 20 million YouTube plays, and racked up over 50,000 downloads of his last mixtape in just over one day. Looking back at his previous achievements, his next release (Certified, released October 26) should be suitably monolithic.

The critics say: “Huge fan, I’m inspired by his movement” – Drake.

“Right Here” is about as dark and sultry as you can get without letting up on that bouncy dancehall energy. With woozy loops and trap-infused beats, “Right Here” has mood that drops you straight in the middle of a club to the point where you can almost feel the air getting hotter and your clothes sticking to your skin. It’s a strictly South London affair that will shut down a dancefloor no questions asked.

