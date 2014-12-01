Catalogue #024: Ghost Culture – “Giudecca”

Ghost Culture is a London based artist signed to Phantasy – the label that’s provided the soundtrack to late nights and early mornings with releases from Connan Mockasin and Daniel Avery. After releasing “How” last year, Ghost Culture caught the attention of the label’s boss, Erol Alkan, who then invited him to work in his studio where they put together ten songs for Ghost Culture’s debut album.

What the critics say: “Giudecca has kept “Mouth’s” sense of playfulness, creating an elegantly layered, darkly melodic synth pop jam” The Guardian

“Giudecca” is playful, dark and piercing. The track invites you inside to play, then taints you as you’re clutched in its grasp. It’s taken from GC’s self-titled debut album which is out on January 5th on Phantasy, you can pre-order here.

