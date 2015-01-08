Catalogue #025: Man Without Country – “Laws of Motion (Feat. White Sea)”

Man Without Country are a duo from Cardiff, Wales, who “fuse electronic precision with a timeless love for melodies”. Their debut record came out in 2012 and they’re currently gearing up for the release of their second, Maximum Empty, out January 19.
The critics say: “This monumentally huge song sounds, variously, like The Knife on ecstasy, Hurts on downers, ‘Disco’-era Pet Shop Boys or even the best song Trevor Horn never produced for Dollar” CMU
Videos by VICE
The video for today’s premiere, “Laws of Motion”,is definitely the strangest we’ve seen so far in 2015. Directed by Natalie Stuyk (whose glowing and growing portfolio includes with How to Dress Well, Crystal Fighters, Basement Jaxx), it’s a perfect visualisation of what would happen if your conscience was put on a floppy disc and inserted into the motherboard. The track also features Morgan Kibby from White Sea and M83.
Catch Man Without Country on tour:
February
Thurs 19 – Manchester Ruby Lounge
Fri 20 – Birmingham Rainbow
Sat 21 – Sheffield Plug
Sun 22 – Glasgow Broadcast
Mon 23 – Newcastle Head of Steam
Wed 25 – Nottingham Bodega
Thurs 26 – Cardiff Norwegian Church
Sat 28 – Reading Oakford Social
March
Sun 1 – Guildford Boiler Room
Mon 2 – Cambridge Portland Arms
Tues 3 – Southampton Joiners
Wed 4 – London Birthdays