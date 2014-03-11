Check out Jus Now’s video for “Tun Up”

“Tun Up” is the best title Jus Now could’ve given this song because there’s actually no feasible way you can sit through all of this spicy, debaucherous glory without getting a series of flashbacks to that time you drank two litres of Wray & Nephew with not nearly enough Ting from a plastic water bottle during last year’s carnival.

Jus Now’s blend of Trinidadian soca and unadulterated bass ensured that “Tun Up” was undoubtedly one of Notting Hill carnival 2013’s biggest tunes. Stylo G’s on vocal duties for the new and remastered version of the track, as the shiny new video keeps the momentum going and most importantly, the batties shaking.

