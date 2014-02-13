You Need To Hear This Presents: Fantastic Man

We’ve been banging on about enigmatic Nigerian musician William Onyeabor for a couple of months now. It’s not everyday that an amazing talent steps out thirty years later with tunes that no one has ever heard. Late last year New York label Luaka Bop put out a retrospective compilation record, Who is William Onyeabor and since then we’ve premiered his new video and a remix of one of his tracks. And if that wasn’t enough, later this month we’ll be screening a whole documentary on the man.

You Need To Hear This will be premiering the documentary at The Barbican followed by a Q&A hosted by Lauren Laverne. The film, which is called Fantastic Man and directed by Jake Sumner, covers the efforts to track down Onyeabor, despite the fact that he hasn’t put out any new music in 30 years. Starring Damon Albarn and Caribou, who are both huge fans, it’s basically a massive celebration of an artist that until recently, has been lost to the world.

Videos by VICE

Fantastic Man premieres at The Barbican on 24th February; as well as Laverne’s Q+A, the evening will also see a DJ set from Elijah Wood & Zach Cowie (Wooden Wisdom) and DJ Fitz.