franskild: “Clockworks” (JÜAN DU SOL Remix)

f r a n s k i l d are Love (pronounced Luuuvee) and Tim (who both used to play in M.I.A-inspired Compadre), and Love’s sister Rebekka behind the mic. If you haven’t heard about them yet just google “Shards” and you’ll finally nail that song you heard all summer but never knew what it was. “Clockworks” was released last week on Soundcloud and is yet another perfect example of the duo’s brilliant ability to make every inch of your body twitch. And then just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Australian JÜAN DU SOL made this remix, which will make body parts you didn’t even know you had bounce.

Videos by VICE