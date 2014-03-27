Listen to Kwes’ Rework of “Chasing Storms” by Tev’n

Tev’n is a producer from North London and his debut EP, Solitude, should be in your iTunes right now. Released last year, the EP is 8 solid tracks of moody, modern R&B, which cites influences from Burial, Donnell Jones and Nina Simone. While the original is hardly something you’d hear on the next We Luv R&B compilation album, Kwes’ dark rework of “Chasing Storms” takes the record even further out of the mainstream, making it the kind of track that’s unbelievably suited for those glorious clubs where the walls sweat and are too dark to actually see who’s in them. Perfect.