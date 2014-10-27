Listen to the Debut Full Length From Toro Y Moi’s Les Sins

Chaz Bundick is a meticulous designer. His three records with Toro Y Moi delve into sophisticated pop writing with precision. The tone is crafted, the harmonious sounds pairing together as part of a musical design that’s been calculated in the best way. Now taking this approach with electronic music, Michael – his debut album with Les Sins – sketches out a journey through electronic music.

This is a record that stays out later than Toro Y Moi, it visits dark places, and it’s still up at five in the morning gasping for glasses of ice cold water. You can read our interview with Chaz here and listen to the record above.

