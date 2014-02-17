Listen to this Gorgeous Remix of Finnish Mastermind Jaakko Eino Kalevi

The last time we featured Finnish tram driver-cum-musical mastermind Jaakko Eino Kalevi, we couldn’t get over his beautiful blue jumper. We weren’t sure if he’d ever be able to top that level of the press shot game, but he’s clearly raised the bar with the portraiture above. Don’t step to him, he’s wearing a sword. Not only can no one touch Jaakko’s photogenetics, no one can touch his cross-country dream-pop, especially now that it’s been reworked by king disco digger and Superior Elevation boss Tom Noble. We featured the track in question, “No End”, back in October and this twisted version is all the more gorgeous, making me want to find a stranger, hold her hand, and try to relive Before Sunrise.

The mix is part of a four-track Dreamzone remix EP which is out today on Domino/Weird World and followed up by another in Spring, and an album, aaaaaaand a stack of festival appearances later in Summer.