Marika Hackman: “Deep Green”

The lead track from Marika Hackman’s new EP Deaf Heat has the perfect name. It’s called “Deep Green” and sounds like an intense, yet serene, meander through a forest. Not like, a nice peaceful Sunday morning walk with your family and their dog, but one used as a respite from modern life. A walk where thoughts are still consuming, but the air permits them to breathe, a want for a solution electrifiying your insides. Anchored by the allure of Marika’s vocals it all plays out like a hauntingly beautiful, yet fragile, composition.

You can order the EP here: http://smarturl.it/DeafHeat and catch Marika on tour at the dates below:

Tuesday 11th – Glasgow – King Tuts

Wednesday 12th – Newcastle – Think Tank

Thursday 13th – Manchester – Soup Kitchen

Friday 14th – Sheffield – Harley

Sunday 16th – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

Monday 17th – Oxford – Cellar

Tuesday 18th – London – Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

Tickets: http://marikahackman.com/tour

