In a world of James Blakes, Jai Pauls and Samphas, it’s safe to say the bump ‘n’ grind slow jam has had a contemporary makeover and this new, unwritten formula is perfectly-executed in Oceaán’s latest track, “To Lose”. “To Lose” is soulful and melodic, juxtaposed beautifully over a heavy electronic bassline, with an accompanying video that epitomises the track’s simplicity. “To Lose” is a stand-out entry on his self-titled EP, which is a short collection of playful R&B and groovy house vibes.