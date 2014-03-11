Oh Look, it’s a Music Video Featuring Woody from This Is England

Joe Gilgun is the best mate who exists outside of the paradigm of proper friendship. Like the shopkeeper at the corner store; the lady who rings your lunch through; the barman at your local, he’s an omnipresent feature in life, friendly enough that if you really wanted, you could tell him all your secrets, but distant enough that it will never happen. Anyway, he’s here in the new video from Then Thickens, getting his face painted like he’s at a five-year old’s tea party and sitting in front of a lovely mauve backdrop. Then someone chucks flour in his face which I can imagine is a strangely comforting experience, ideal, because this song will also hold you tight like an angst-ridden snood.

Directed by Plastic Zoo

“Tiny Legs” is released digitally on 21st April 2014 via Hatch Records.

Forthcoming UK Dates:

13 Mar: Night & Day, Manchester (Headline show)

24 Apr: Live Rooms, Chester (w/ Nine Black Alps)

25 Apr: The Underground, Stoke (w/ Nine Black Alps)

26 Apr: The Hop, Wakefield (w/ Nine Black Alps)

2 May: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (w/ Nine Black Alps)

3 May: Live At Leeds, Leeds