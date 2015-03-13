Premiere: Alex Burey – “Unspoken”

There’s something about playing in a church that makes everything seem, well, otherworldly. Maybe it’s the history of the building, the pews that have been imprinted by the life of countless asses, or the beautifully stained windows. But more than likely the reason churches make great venues is because they offer unparraleled accoustics. Alex Burey isn’t the first person to play in such a building, nor will he be the last, but the nineteen year old’s performance of “Unspoken” in St Pancras Church is as delicate and pretty as anything we’ve seen. The video is premiering in full above.