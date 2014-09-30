PREMIERE: Communions – “So Long Sun”

A small rehearsal space in Denmark – called Mayhem – must be blessed. Either that, or almost everyone who walks through its doors is pretty talented. The building houses most of Copenhagen’s industrial, synth, and punk scene, and has played host to Scandinavian greats Iceage, Lower, and now Communions.

In case you don’t know them already – Communions are from Copenhagen. They make nice music. They’re playing in Copenhagen at Bremen Teater on December 5. You can listen to the premiere of their new track “So Long Sun” below – an ideal accompanient to waving goodbye to healthy doses of vitamin D for the next few months. Also, check out the VICE X WiMP live session we had with the guys back in May.