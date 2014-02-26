Crystal Antlers: “We All Gotta Die” (Remix by Scientist)

Californian trio Crystal Antlers have teamed up with one of the forefathers of dub, and King Tubby’s protege, Scientist, for an ichorous interpretation of their track “We All Gotta Die,” from their third LP Nothing Is Real. Guitarist Andrew said of the collaboration:

“It was great to work with Scientist. I’ve been a fan of his work for some time now for the groups he’s produced and dubbed and it’s amazing to bring our elements together. He would always say to me ‘I could take this to a hundred different elements.’ Dub music to me is psychedelic, something to trip on. It’s something that relaxes me.”

The humming thermal imaging of the video acts as a perfect prism for the feeling you get that the whole track is vaporising, rising heat causing the melodies to throb and quiver. The guitar line starts with a caterwaul and the pedal protests throughout like someone’s stepping on its toes. The vocal line might well be a mirage. The syncopated drums kindly act as a strut throughout, so that we don’t blissfully stumble off into the Mojave desert.

The band kick off their UK tour today at the Shacklewell Arms. Here’s a list of everywhere else that they’re playing:

Wed 26 Feb 2014 London Shacklewell Arms

Thu 27 Feb 2014 Manchester Roadhouse

Fri 28 Feb 2014 Dublin Workmans Club

Sat 01 Mar 2014 Glasgow Broadcast

Sun 02 Mar 2014 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

DOORS 7PM. Tickets £8.50- £10

