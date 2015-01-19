Catalogue #027: Jackson Scott – “Pacify”

Jackson Scott has some pretty great press shots. One sees him standing on top of a school bus, looking over the world, a sky shaded with the throes of apocalypse in the background. Another features him sitting in a pile of cassette tapes. Dude put out his debut album with the excellent Fat Possum back in 2013 – a good indicator of what sound to expect; fuzzy guitars built into a lackadaisical wall of sound – and he’s currently gearing up for the release of his new record, Sunshine Redux, out on 28 April.

What the critics say: “The mazelike structure and wiggly guitar leads of Built to Spill, Elephant 6’s sped-up vocals and hard-strummed acoustics, Bradford Cox’s reverence for four-track recording and countless other minor figures pop up during this instantly ingratiating and puzzling song” – Pitchfork

Videos by VICE

“Pacify” is about “being happy even when surrounded by total dissonance. Negative energy turning into positive energy. I was feeling weird and writing the song made me feel better. You can pacify whenever you want” – Jackson Scott, in his own words.

Pre-order on iTunes here or as a physical item you can hold here.