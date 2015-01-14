Premiere: Krill – “Foot”

Describing their forthcoming album A Distant Fist Unclenching, Krill frontman Jonah Furman says: “We were trying to somehow rise above the questions of ‘Am I good or bad? Do I deserve love or hatred?’ and think about what underlies those questions. The fist unclenches, something happens after pain, anger and anxiety”. “Foot”, then – the first single from the record – sounds like the moment when you give up on battling through your merk of feelings, and find that an unexpected serenity is reached.

The resulting track is loud and obtrusive, like a mixture of Doolittle era Pixies and all your brain components colliding into each other with unrelenting force.