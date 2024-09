Lykke Li has spent most of her twenties being a pop star. She released her debut album at the age of 21 and now, six years later, she’s put our her best work in her third I Never Learn. “Gunshot” is taken from that album and San Zhi and The Shoes have treated it to a sky-rocketing remix, arms aloft remix. The track is premiering in full above – take a listen and see if you don’t believe us.