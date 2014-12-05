PREMIERE: Meanwhile – “Apples & Oranges”

What was it about the sound of M83’s music that made it look so good next to outer space imagery? I mean, how uplifting can a song be, that it takes you metaphorically outwith the earth’s gravitational pull? That’s pretty damn uplifting.

Whatever makes a song sound like it belongs in the cosmos, then 23 year-old Tom Andrews, who operates under the un-Google-able moniker Meanwhile, has tapped into it on “Apples & Oranges”. Living up to his pre-empted reputation of being Basingstoke’s answer to Prince, the track is an emotional ride of surging cinematic pop driven by undulating synths, big naked choruses and the very subtle influence of glam rock.

Apparently the song is about “those bonds which remain tight, no matter the differences,” so you can apply that to everything from the way your front door stays on its hinges to the way you’re still close to your childhood buddies, or how the earth loyally orbits the sun.

Richard Branson, get your stewards shortlisting this for the Virgin Galactic playlist. You can listen to it exclusively below.

Meanwhile’s debut The Element Yes EP will be released on December 8 via Fiction