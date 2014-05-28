PREMIERE: Listen to the UNKLE remix of Bombay Bicycle Club’s “Feel”

A lot of Bombay Bicycle Club’s recent album started life as weird samples that lead singer Jack Steadman had on his laptop. The band’s writing process is basically Jack scouring his harddrive for weird bits of music or half-finished ideas and turning them into full-blown richly-scored compositions. So it’s some full on circle of life shit that a song from that record, “Feel”, has been reconstructed around a whole new set of samples by dance legends UNKLE, only their second official remix in the last four years.

See Bombay Bicycle Club at basically every festival this summer.