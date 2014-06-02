PREMIERE: Unmap – “Pirates”

I’ve spent the last three days in Berlin and I’m sure my brain now solely consists of sounds. The place is insane; you leave for the club at 5am, the parties run from Wednesday to Sunday, and beers cost €2. Unmap, a four-piece group, live in Berlin and I’m jealous – not just because the club scene is amazing but also because the U-Bahn is cheap, McDonalds sells the McRib, and the wurst is off the chain.

Unmap put out their debut album last year and we’re premiering the video for the second single, “Pirates”. It’s the sort of thing you want to listen to when venturing home, bleary-eyed and afraid of the sun; it’s a song that will cradle your limp body into the next day.

CREDITS

Idea: Andrea Huyoff / Mariechen Danz / Martin Eichhorn

Production: Andrea Huyoff

Assistent: Linus Nicholson

Director: Andrea Huyoff/ Alex Stolze

DOP: Olivier Kolb

3D Design/ Animation: Jonas Bulik

Postproduction: Martin Eichhorn, Leo Rey – Goldener Westen