Catalogue #014: Zola Jesus – “Dangerous Days” (Maps Remix)

Zola Jesus released the deservedly huge “Dangerous Days” back in June and it blew-up; netting Best New Musics, topping charts, and entering the ears of all the important people. Anyway, because the track was so great and people went wild for it, she’s releasing a remix featuring label-mate Maps.

The critics say: “Unsurprisingly fantastic” – Stereogum

The remix pushes the track skyward – adding in extra bits of transcendent emotion. Maps had fun remixing it, too, saying “Dangerous Days was a real pleasure to remix. It’s a really uplifting track, and Nika’s vocals are so powerful. When I worked on the song I wanted to really push euphoric elements as much as I could, while still keeping the vibe of the original.”

Take a listen above and see if he’s completed his mission.

