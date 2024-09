Say Lou Lou twins, Elektra and Miranda Kilbey, slot nicely into the same realm as the gorgeously angst-ridden sound of Sky Ferreira, but made for idyllic cold-breath morning walks pondering the not-so-idyllic night before. Describing their sound as “organic ethereal music landscapes with flowing instruments and vocals”, Say Lou Lou are putting the finishing touches on a debut album due for release later this year. Listen above to the premiere of “Everything We Touch”.