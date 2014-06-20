Sleeve Notes: Welcome in the Heatwave with All About She’s Summer Playlist

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: All About She, a British trio signed to Tinie Tempah’s label. They’re currently gearing up for festival season and have concocted us a mix of modern-day summer refix classics.

What have you guys been up to since we spoke to you last?

James: We’ve been promoting the EP – which you guys kindly premiered – and our track on there, “Like That”, has now been play listed on several radio stations. We’ve also been busy in the studio finishing our second single which will be the follow up to our debut “Higher” as well as working with fellow Disturbing LDN crew, Tinie Tempah and Sasha Keable. And we played Parklife a few weeks back which was our first festival – it was such a sick day.

Can Noisey have the inside line on the ‘top American artists’ you’re reported to be working with.

Jon: Ahhhhh no comment.

What are you most excited about this summer?

Vanya: I think we’re equally excited about releasing our second single and playing at so many festivals/.Festival season is the best part of the year. Lots of new music, exclusives, etc.

We thank you heartily for this killer mix. Which is your personal favourite track? Also, what was the thinking behind the sequencing?

James: You are most welcome. There are so many big tracks in this mix it’s hard to pick a stand out favourite. Each song has inspired us in a different way. Its pretty much old school meets new school.

Are you enjoying the current house revival in the UK?

Jon: Yes, very much so. I think it’s down to the quality of the tracks as well. We’re particularly loving Oliver Heldons x Becky Hill’s “Gecko” (Overdrive) at the moment – that’s such a sick track. I think the revival has created a movement too – it’s cool because this genre is where we lie.

What’s next for All About She?

Vanya: The second single is coming! And playing at festivals is the main priority for us this Summer. We’ve also got some pretty big remixes in the pipeline.

Finally a blind date question, if you were a flavour of crisps what flavour would you be and why?

James: I would probably be cheese as I have many cheesy jokes and chat-up lines, LOL.

Jon: Sweet chillli – I’m sweet but I also have fire in my belly! Ha. That was bad right?

Vanya: Salt and vinegar – it’s my favourite.

Thanks guys!

