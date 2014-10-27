Sleeve Notes: DJ Pioneer

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: DJ Pioneer who, alongside running a radio show over at KISS FM, is making his own music. Kicking off with a remix of his own single, the SOTU Recordings label boss delivers a mix of the best house tracks released this year.

YNTHT: What’s it been like making the transition from DJ to producer on “Circles”?

DJ Pioneer: “Circles” is my 3rd single and I’ve got used to producing now. There’s still so much for me to learn but I’m always in the studio whenever possible, producing and creating drum loops for future projects. When I was a kid at school, I wanted to DJ in clubs and across the world. I live that life now, and the main mission is spinning my own tracks to these same crowds and seeing them react to it. The transition has been good and I’m still excited as I have so many ideas for new tracks from musical influences I’ve had over the years.

You’ve been involved in some many scenes from Garage to UK funky to house. What do you see as the best moment in UK underground music since you’ve been a DJ?

I have been involved in all 3 genres, which all stem back to the root, which is house music. In the mid and late 90’s, people would say “I listen to house and garage”, which was true. UK Funky was inspired by deep, soulful, funky, tribal house and even broken beats. Nowadays, house is stronger than ever in my opinion. Right now is the best time for UK underground music; tracks are being produced at a high quality and are getting more recognition then ever before. There were great tunes that were on a simple white label back in the day which were quickly forgotten because there were so many tracks coming out. Tracks very similar to these are now being noticed. UK underground music, ranging from house to grime or bass, is being played on all the major stations as standard.

How has radio changed for you in that time?

Radio has changed in a great way over the years. When I started out as a DJ, pirate radio was a major player in the music industry and would lead to the way in breaking new music. With the internet taking over and applications like Youtube and Soundcloud, artists now have the power to get their tunes heard globally at the click of a button. The mainstream has less specialist shows, but also has more specialist tracks coming through to playlists. As a DJ, I still love being on the radio every week and I’m pleased to be a specialist on a major station which has always represented UK house/dance music.

Is deep house here to stay? What are your predictions for 2015?

Deep house isn’t a new thing, so it’s definitely here to stay. Now it has the hype and loads of interest, it will go through the predictable stages of major labels signing tracks and releasing compilations. Once this dies down, the sound will definitely live on, especially as a lot of these tracks are not your traditional “deep house” tracks and sound much closer to garage in the 90’s. This shows that the sound is not a phase, but something we all love in the UK, no matter what genre title it’s given in years to come. It’s all House and House Music will never die.

Tell us about the mix, what’s the general feeling?

This mix represents what I do in the clubs and on the radio weekly. I love tracks with killer vocals and melodies but also love a wicked instrumental to break up the sets and give that harder edge to what I’m playing. Overall, the mix represents the Deep Sexy House Music.

Any standout tracks we should listen out for?

The first track is a remix of my single “Circles” by Playtime Productions. I was really impressed by their remix. They took the track to another level and gave it much more of a club vibe. Another massive track on the mix is “Reach Out”, produced by Sonny Fodera and Bontan. The vibe on this track is exactly what I look for and the vocals come in perfectly halfway through.

And what’s next for you?

Next up is my gig at the G Shock Store, Brick Lane on Thursday 30th Oct. I’ll be showcasing all the best tracks from my label SOTU Recordings. This is gonna be a big one and will be aired on Kiss over the Xmas period. I will also be playing in Amsterdam in November and have a crazy gig diary to get through between now and New Years Eve.

1. DJ Pioneer & TJ ft Dana McKeon – Circles (Playtime Productions Remix)

2. Electronic Youth ft Kele Le Roc – Don’t You Know

3. Wankelmut & Emma Louise – My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)

4. Sonny Fodera & Bontan – Reach Out

5. Tazer – Cali Girls

6. Arun Verone – This Is It (Get Together)

7. Gene Farris – Move Your Body

8. Sam Smith – I’m Not The Only One (Armand Van Helden Remix)

9. Alex Smallwood – Don’t Touch That Stereo

10. Jack N Danny – Deep Down