Sleeve Notes: The Last Skeptik Made Us A Ludamix

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Hackney-based producer/DJ The Last Skeptik, who is about to go on tour DJing for FEMME supporting Charli XCX, has made us a mix of all Ludacris’ finest moments. Here is his Ludamix:
Noisey: Why do you love Ludacris then?
TLS: I wouldn’t be a self respecting hip-hop head if i didn’t.
What’s the best Ludacris verse out of all of them?
Luda’s definitely one of the champions of the guest verse. His spot on Khaled’s ‘I’m So Hood’ remix is too jokes, so that gets my vote: “I’m so hood that Ludacris shoulda been on the original version”
What were the most satisfying tracks to mix?
Splash Waterfalls in to Number One Spot
Do you think he’s dropped off too much in the last few years or do you think he could bring it back?
Party Girls was sick from last year. And the #IDGAF mixtape was ill too. The world always needs a shit ton of Luda music.
Any upcoming nights you want us to plug as well?
September 12th i’m performing with my 8 piece live band at Jazz Cafe, I’m DJing at Ace Hotel on the 20th September for Supa Dupa Fly, then off on U.S tour DJing for FEMME as we support Charli XCX. My new E.P is called ‘I Don’t Even Like You’ and it’s out on BBE on November 10th. And its the best thing you’ll ever hear.
Tracklist
The Last Skeptik – Slewgasm
Ludacris ft. Mac Miller – She’s A Trip
Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy
Shawty Lo ft. Ludacris – Dey Know Remix
Future ft. Ludacris – Same Damn Time Remix
Ludacris – How Low
Ludacris – Splash Waterfalls
Ludacris – Number 1 Spot
DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris – All I Do Is Win Remix
Mary J Blige ft. Ludacris – Grown Woman
Ludacris – Last of a Dying Breed
Ludacris ft Nate Dogg – Child of The Night
9th Wonder ft. Ludacris and David Banner – Be With You
Ginuwine ft. Ludacris – How I Get Down
Meek Mill ft. Ludacris – Mad Fo
Ludacris – Hiphop Quotables
Ludacris – MVP
Ludacris – My Chick Bad
Ludacris – Get Back
Ludacris – Move Bitch
Ludacris – Virgo
Ludacris – Southern Hospitality
Ludacris – Stand Up
Ludacris – The Potion
Ludacris ft. DJ Quik – Spur of The Moment
Ludacris ft. Nate Dogg – Area Codes
Ludacris – Woozy (JJ Brown Remix)
Ludacris – Roll Out
Ludacris – Party Girls
www.thelastskeptik.com
@thelastskeptik
https://soundcloud.com/thelastskeptik