Sleeve Notes: Tove Lo

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Tove Lo mixes up some of her favourite up and coming Nordic tracks.



YNTHT: Hi Tove. So this is your first mixtape?

Tove Lo: Yeah, it’s the first ever! I’ve put together some up and coming acts that inspire me, songs that make me feel something. There’s so much great stuff coming out of the Nordics.

Would you say that Nordic music has a certain sound?

Most music that originates from here often sounds very polished, especially pop music. It’s minimalistic and clean. Somewhat cold, just like the stereotypic Swede [laughs]. Melodies that are easy to sing along with, minor chords, up-lifting dramatic synth riffs as in Robyn’s ”Dancing on my own” or in Nico & Vinz ”Am I wrong”. Add some heavy bass and German drumbeat and there you have it! What do I know – something like that.

Would you say that your sound has somewhat changed in the transition from being a unknown girl to the artist you are today?

Yes totally. It was charming back in the home-made-no-budget days before my music became more well produced and polished. A lot of people loose their nerve at this stage. But when my naivety and love for the music becomes too professional, and too neatly packaged – then I have to mess it up a bit again.



The last two months I’ve noticed a huge difference in how people treat me in general. When I played at Conan O’Brien they were on about me having a certain sweater. Apparently they thought I couldn’t wear a sweater without a bra – that could somehow become the focus of the show. I was like fuck that, I am standing here and I’m wearing whatever I want, even if my boobs are hanging out. It shouldn’t be an issue.

What defines an artist to be labeled as ”up and coming”?

That’s a really hard question. When you start getting interviews I guess, when people in the industry knows who you are.

So tell me, you’ve been on Conan O’Brien and you got like 49 million views on your video for ”Stay high”. Yet, when I google you I can’t seem to find any of your old stuff?

Hehehe..

Isn’t it a bit weird that you’ve chosen up and coming music as the theme for this mix but at the same time erased all of your own up and coming music?

Well, there are a few videos from when I was in a math-metal band. I really haven’t had the time to do music that much. I was a songwriter. I made songs for other artists, and then I just started to put out my own stuff. I guess my up and coming tracks were ”Love Ballad” and ”Habits”.

Why did you decide to call yourself Tove Lo?

Tove Lo has been my nickname forever. People seem to have a hard time coping with the name since they call me both ”Toodaloo” and Tove Loo [as in toilet]. I have actually presented myself as Tove Lo and people have responded, ”Ah, Toodaloo!”

So tell me about some of the tracks you’ve put in your first ever made mixtape.

Emelie Nicolas is a Norwegian girl schooled in Jazz music but who turned into a pop girl. Really amazing. The song by Sonny Alven feat Sanna Hartfield makes me wan’t to drive super fast on the coast towards the sunset! I don’t love his voice but I love the lyrics and the music. Let’s see, I actually went to school with Marlene. She’s a great songwriter, producer and her voice gives me goose bumps, like everywhere. I am constantly longing after new music from the Swedish girl SOSO – she has a production company called ”Do It yourself Bitch”. I mean YEEES!

Is that something you can see yourself doing in the future, like, working with finding new aspiring artists?

No.. but when I come to think about it, when I’m like 45 with no voice left due to singing and partying too much – maybe then.

So let’s consider this a practice for the future then: you giving our You Need To Hear This readers heads up on up and coming music.

Mmm.. They’ll be like ”Fuck you, you commercial little geek”. Ha!

Toodaloo, Tove!

Tove Lo’s debut album Queen of the Clouds is out today, September 24, via Universal Music.

