The Age of Luna: “Indigo”

Every now and then, an insanely young and talented new group will come along to remind you that you’re old, you still live with your parents, and still don’t have a job that affords a liveable wage. This time around that group is The Age of Luna, whose soulful 4:20 hip-hop track “Indigo” is premiering above. Three of the four-pieces members are nineteen and the group’s producer, NK-OK, is only fourteen years old, a pretty stressful/ heartwarming fact when you consider most fourteen year-olds spend every other day hanging outside of a McDonalds kissing their teeth at scared pensioners.