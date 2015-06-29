We Asked Young Greeks What They Will Be Voting for this Sunday

Athenians in line at a cashpoint following the announcement of the referendum on Saturday morning.

Marking my ballot in this Sunday’s referendum is going to be one of those moments I remember forever. The referendum for a new Greek bailout, called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday, is one that our grandkids will be reading about in history books decades from now. A “Yes” vote will mean accepting a deal from foreign creditors and subjecting ourselves to more austerity, while a “No” means shunning the cash and seeing what happens next.

Of course, by most estimations, what happens next in the case of a winning “No” vote is that Greece will have to leave the Euro and return to the national currency, the drachma. As you can probably understand, having to make that decision is pretty stressful.

We took to the streets of Athens to ask young Greeks if they know which way they’ll be voting this Sunday.

Giannis

I‘ll probably vote “No“. I don’t think things can get any worse, so there’s really nothing to lose. As a nation, we must learn to stand on our own two feet and if that means having our own currency, then so be it.

Nadia

I will be voting “Yes“. I want to stay in Europe, although it isn’t that clear what exactly it is that’s at stake. I would like to have some more time to get informed, but there’s no way I’m abstaining.

George

I‘m voting “No“. They can suck my dick, if that answers your question. I want us out of this whole Euro-IMF thing. I can’t see a future in it, can you?

Panagiotis

I’m going to vote, but I’m not sure whether it’s going to be “Yes” or “No”. I’ve read about what the Troika and the EU are offering but then you go online and what you read tells a different story. We should all get ourselves properly informed before voting. There‘s still a week to go.

Generally speaking, I’m pro-Europe, but what is that Europe we are talking about? That’s the issue here. I’m all for the fundamental values Europe was built on, but I feel that it has now transformed into a banking system.

Irene

I’m probably going for a “Yes” vote; That is, I want us to remain a part of Europe. That’s what’s they seem to be asking – Europe or no Europe? It may seem to be a case of accepting or rejecting the proposal of our lenders, but the real question behind this referendum is basically, “Europe or no Europe”.

Sakis

I’ll be voting “No”, so we can exit the Euro and be done with it. Things will only get worse with a “Yes” vote. If we go bankrupt, at least they’ll stop asking us for stuff like more taxes or higher interest rates. They’ll just stop.

Giorgina

I’m definitely voting on Sunday, I just don’t know what. They’re putting us all through a process that just isn’t fair on the people. They should have come to a decision on their own.

Irene

I haven‘t decided yet. The main issue here is: What is it exactly that we are voting on? If this is a “Europe or no Europe” vote or a “Euro or no Euro” vote, then I don’t want to leave either. On the other hand, if it’s a vote on a new memorandum, then obviously I don’t want to have any further austerity measures imposed on my country. As it stands, we haven’t even been told what the Greek government is proposing. If nothing changes until Sunday, I’m voting “Yes”.

Olga and Stefanos

We won’t be voting. We’ll be on holiday. We’ve already booked ferry tickets to the island of Lefkada. That’s where we’ll be on Sunday, unless we go bankrupt before.