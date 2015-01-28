Young Thug and Metro Boomin Just Released Two New Tracks, “Warrior” and “Street Racer”

Yesterday, human rap pinterest board Travis Scott released “Nothing but Net” and “High Fashion,” two new tracks meant to tease his upcoming tour with Young Thug. “Nothing but Net” featured Party Next Door and Thugger himself, and late last night, Thug and Metro—who sometimes release music as Metro Thuggin—released two new tracks of their own. The songs are entitled “Speed Racer” and “Warrior,” and after listening to them each twice, I can attest that they are at least as good as the two songs Kanye West and Paul McCartney have released. Bonus points for the illustration of Young Thug as a swagged-out Speed Racer with the very rare Young Slime Lord chain flying off his neck.