Young Thug and Birdman Remind You That They’re Super Fucking Rich in the Video for “Check”

Young Thug and Birdman have so much money. Like, so much. In the new video for “Check,” a track from Thugger’s upcoming debut album Tha Carter 6, both he and the Cash Money boss would like to remind you that they more money than you or I can ever comprehend. They don’t even know what to do with it. Forgetting the fact that there is probably like a million dollars cash on the floor of the house in this video, let’s examine the use of money as a performance prop. I think I’ll rank Thug’s money phone higher than his money mask and the money pool. For the record, though, the money waterfall is also quite good.

Anyway, we still don’t have any details of when Tha Carter 6 will arrive, but hopefully soon. And potentially even before Lil Wayne’s Carter V? That’s going to be a little awkward. Watch “Check” below.