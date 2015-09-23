Young Thug and Fashion Models Try on Clothes and Dance to “Good Times”

Young Thug is easily one of the most influential rappers in the world when it comes to fashion. During New York Fashion Week Thugger took time out of his busy schedule, which included performing in Central Park for a Noisey party, to try on some clothes and dance with some models for Vogue. Singing and dancing through Jamie XX’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” alongside Jorden Bickham, Emily Ratajkowski, and Cass Bird, Thugger imparts some lessons. You can learn a lot about fashion just by watching this music video. Tip #1: Never let a belt loop go un-accessorized.

Continued below…



Videos by VICE

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.