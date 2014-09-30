How Will Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman’s ‘Rich Gang: The Tour Part 1’ Mixtape Restore Your Faith in the World?

Today Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug, and Birdman released a mixtape together called Rich Gang: The Tour Part 1, which is great news for anyone whose lifestyle this summer has involved listening to “Lifestyle,” which is hopefully everyone on the planet. Really, it’s great news all around, a chance to gather your own personal rich gang close and consider your blessings. Which blessings, you ask? What reason could I have to be thrilled about this mixtape, you wonder? How will it restore my faith in the world? Well, friends, choose away:

1. There’s now an entire mixtape establishing Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan as the Lennon and McCartney of weird sing-song Atlanta rap. Or just the next Lennon and McCartney, period. Look at this, and consider whether such smooth harmonizing has ever existed (spoiler: it hasn’t).

2. There’s now more information for people who just want to know who the hell is in Rich Gang. Previously, the loose definition of Rich Gang was “Cash Money and Young Money combined” or “anyone Birdman decided to put on a song” or “literally anyone in the world.” By making it clear that Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug and Birdman can all just be Rich Gang together for the time being, this tape solidifies definition number two.

3. A bounty of Birdman monologues is upon us.

4. Rich Homie Quan can’t hear what you’re saying right now because his weed is too loud. Rich Homie Quan can’t hear what you’re saying right now because of his Louis V ear muffs. See exhibit three:

5. Young Thug can say literally anything (and might be saying literally anything) and it sounds like an alien preaching the gospel. See exhibits 1-20:

Anyway, it’s out. Download the mixtape here.