Baltimore Is a Paradise

Baltimore is a place bereft of the power of the District, the history of Philadelphia or the cultural and economic gravity of New York. Its outlying counties are awash in the wealth generated inside anonymous, mirror-clad office parks over a decade of war. It exists in a blind spot, and this post-industrial cloaking device is the backdrop for these photos. Lives of little consequence, playing out in unseen spaces on the set of an HBO drama I’ll never find the time to watch.

(Text by Nick Biddle)



