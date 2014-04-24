Essen Is a Paradise

Once, a thriving arms industry operated in Essen, but that stopped being something to be proud of around the same time the German city was mercilessly bombed by the Allies during World War II.



Not much has happened to the place since then, though its proximity to Holland means the drugs are plentiful. Which, in turn, means that the local kids are more than willing to share their intimate parts with each other and with photographer Peter Kaaden.

Does your town or city qualify for paradise status? Feel free to send your pitches to ukphotoblog@vice.com. Don’t be shy.

Videos by VICE

Previous Paradises:

VIenna / Honolulu / Katowice / Warsaw / Aberdeen / Belfast / Chicago / Detroit / London / Lahti / Budapest / Leeds / Dublin / Birmingham / Miami / Phoenix / Tbilisi / Los Angeles / Berlin / Rotterdam / Bristol