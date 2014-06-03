Glasgow Is a Paradise

The Glasgow I know and photograph is that of the never-ending weekend, provided by one of the best music scene and some of the friendliest people in the UK. Unlike other parts of the world, Glasgow is blessed with a window of opportunity that allows the sale of alcohol between 10AM and 10PM. Lucky for us, there is always a party, and an after-party then the flat party ’round the corner to keep us occupied until the early hours of the morning, when the shops start selling beer again.



Although perhaps best known as the UK’s most violent city, Glasgow really is a paradise – you just need to look in the right places and know the right faces.

See more of Patrick’s work here and here.

