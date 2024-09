The idyllic beaches and expensive hotels are highlights of life in Hawaii but on the other side of that is grime. Over here, you can score meth just as easily as a bag of weed. What’s so wonderful about the underbelly of Honolulu is that it’s right in plain sight. People tend to think of our town as too beautiful to see it for what it is.



I spent the last few years photographing Honolulu and the surrounding areas on 35mm.

See more of Maxfield’s work here.