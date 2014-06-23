Milan Is a Paradise

They say that sometimes you need to distance yourself to see things clearly. Sicilian photographer Glauco Canals spent four years in Milan, before moving to Plymouth – from where he sent us another heavenly selection of photos. This is what he had to say on Milan:



“My perception of Milan has changed ever since I came to England. In the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to re-evaluate the city, its people and its dynamics and come to love and miss so many things I despised before.”

See more of Glauco’s photos here and here.

