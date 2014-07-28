Orastie Is a Paradise

Orăștie is a Romanian town so small, it is almost impossible to bump into anyone on the street. It’s a ghost city except on Friday and Saturday nights, when faces that you have never seen before appear from nowhere inside pubs. After the pub closes, people go to the one place in town that is open after hours – a shit hole called Las Vegas – and dance to traditional Romanian music.

You might think I hate the place, but I don’t. Orăștie is a paradise of randomness, and that is why I like to go out in it without any purpose. Even if it never feels like anything new happens there.

Videos by VICE

Does your town or city qualify for paradise status? Feel free to send your pitches to ukphotoblog@vice.com. Don’t be shy.

Previous Paradises:

Glasgow / Brooklyn / Vama Veche / Plymouth / Vienna / Honolulu / Katowice / Warsaw / Aberdeen / Belfast / Chicago / Detroit / London / Lahti / Budapest / Leeds / Dublin / Birmingham / Miami / Phoenix / Tbilisi / Los Angeles / Berlin / Rotterdam / Bristol