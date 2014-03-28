Ramallah Is a Paradise

Last year, I moved to the Palestinian city of Ramallah to work as a photographer for a newspaper. Coming from Brooklyn, I found the city to be equal parts friendly and odd. In my memories, the scents of Arabic coffee and sweet shisha smoke are mixed together with the stink of burning garbage and the sting of teargas from clashes at the nearby Kalandia checkpoint.



Ramallah sits in the middle of an ongoing conflict for so long it’s entwined with daily life. Swept up in the everyday bustle, sometimes I didn’t even notice it.

