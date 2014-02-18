Tel Aviv Is a Paradise

Tel Aviv is a complicated place, warm and unexpected. The most interesting things take place beneath the radar, in small spaces and narrow alleyways.

As a photographer, I’m always searching for that moment when thing are about to change – in Tel Aviv, they are changing all the time.

All of these photos where taken between 2013 and 2014 in Tel Aviv. I shoot my friends, my family, the streets and random people – mostly in the hours of the night.

