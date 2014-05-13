Vama Veche Is a Paradise

Vama Veche’s reputation certainly precedes it. Situated in the southeast of Romania – right on the Black Sea coast, near the border with Bulgaria – the village has been regarded as a bohemian, non-mainstream tourist destination since communist times.

In more recent years, it has become widely known for the “Save Vama Veche” campaign, set up by locals who fear that their nudist beach and liberal morals are under threat from gentrification.



Yet, after having a look at these photos, I think we can safely say that Vama Veche’s liberalism is still holding strong.

See more of Amdraci’s photos here.

