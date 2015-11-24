Listen to Yung Ralph a.k.a. Juugman’s New Song “Bands,” Featuring Young Thug



Photo by Dcalspics, courtesy of Yung Ralph

You’ve sung along to it a million times: “I’m back at—Juugman voice.” It’s not just a throwaway reference; the standout line on Young Thug’s “Stoner” is a reference to the rapper Juugman a.k.a. Yung Ralph’s song “Back At It.” Ralph has been floating around the Atlanta music scene for a while: You may have heard of some of his friends, like Gucci Mane, Zaytoven, and Young Scooter. He popped up on last year’s Rich Gang project. And it’s nothing new. You might catch a glimpse of Thugger in the background of the video for Ralph’s biggest single, “All We Do,” featuring Scooter.

Now Thugger and Ralph are back together for a wildly fun song off Ralph’s upcoming tape I Am Juugman called “Bands” and produced by London on tha Track. It premiered on Noisey’s show on Beats1 over the weekend, and now you can stream it at your leisure below: