Yung Turd Is Here to Save Hip-Hop from Stupidity

Sometimes you stumble across a musician so weird you have to love it. For me, the 19-year-old Pittsburgh rapper/producer Yung Turd is one of those musicians. I first encountered him when he submitted his music video for “Wobby Woo” to that stupid “We’ll Review Literally Anything You Send Us” thing that we do. Turd’s shit is willfully amateurish, but calculatedly so—think the freewheeling creativity of Lil B, plus the frozen-faced vibes of Yung Lean. He’s the type of kid who’ll flip Kanye’s “Bound 2” into a house k-hole, or make an ungodly Frankenstein’s Monster of a beat between Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” plus he’s got raps about ditching his girl eating chicken nuggets, angrily demanding to be called Batman, and smoking lots and lots and lots of weed. In other words, he’s a genius.

Overall, Turdy’s vibe hits the sweet spot between zonked-out stoner teen and elaborate, smart-ass art-school prank, which is a long-winded way of saying there’s no way to tell if Yung Turd is “for real” or not. Because sometimes, the best way to parse these things is to judge them for yourself, we’re premiering Yung Turd’s newest track “Southside,” and I reached out to Turd over email for an interview. I left his answers unedited, because part of the brilliance of Turd is his absolute disregard for the English language.

Noisey: What’s your deal? How old are you and how did you start rapping?

Yung Turd: ight im yung turd, n im 19. i kno a lot of other artists like “yo i been rappin since birth i was writin poetry n shit”,,, it aint like dat. ion kno… poetry is cool but im jus makin music. im jus doin wat i love n thats preddy much all there is to it

What are some of your favorite albums?

real shit… tops gotta b slipknot – vol. 3 the subliminal verses & daft punk – discovery. i used to run home in 7th grade n just listen to discovery on repeat. somethin bout that shit… those two are geniuses. as for slipknot i jus always liked slipknot. rip paul

How much weed do you smoke?

watevers left after my gam gam get to it… she got aids r cancer r sum shit ion kno,,, all i kno iz she love da herb

How are you so good at Twitter?

my pops proofreads all my shitz first 2 make sure im deliverin quality twitter wisdom. twisdom… per se

What’s the best way to get nudes on the internet?

i ask jeeves 4 dat kinda shit LOL

What’s the best $5 footlong at Subway?

my boy stevie at da local ‘bway hook me up wit skittles & onions but yall wouldnt kno bout dat shit dats some local shit

What do you use incognito windows for in Chrome?

well wen ur boi aint lookin up cheat codes for webkinz n shit LOL im preddy much on my eHarmony grind. perfectin my bio n shit. ballin outta control

Rank all that hats from best to worst.

vote for pedro trucker hat>abe lincolnz hat>dat hat pharrell wore (shit waz dope)>luigis hat>powdered wig

You produce too, right?

nah my hitta ion really fux wit vegetables.

What do you look for in a girl?

they pussys lol

