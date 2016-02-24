Oh, it’s On: The Yungen and Chip Beef Has Reached the Channel 4 Newsroom

By now you should have already heard about the beef of the year. The squabble between Yungen and Chip has played out over Twitter timelines, YouTube channels, and radio sets. We wrote the most conclusive breakdown of everything that happened you could hope for, right here.

Now, it’s hit the big league – it’s gone into the national newsroom. Last night Channel 4 had Krept and Konan on their news program to join in on a discussion on the lack of diversity at this year’s Brit Awards. By the end though, the pair were chatting about the year’s first music fight – which is worth it just to see Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy say the words, “There is this row at the moment between Chip and Yungen”. We’d tell you what else is said, but then there would be no point in watching the video, which we’ve handily pasted below.

.@KreptandKonan respond to the row between @YungenPlayDirty and @OfficialChip. Full interview on #c4newshttps://t.co/9wvBUupgT5